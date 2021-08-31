Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$163.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

CM opened at C$145.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$144.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$336,591.80. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

