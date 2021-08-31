Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$159.58.

TSE CM opened at C$145.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.43. The company has a market cap of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$96.42 and a 1 year high of C$152.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$336,591.80. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

