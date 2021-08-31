Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,325 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 734% compared to the average daily volume of 758 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -362.79%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

