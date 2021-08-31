Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 669,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 2,654,343 shares.The stock last traded at $69.21 and had previously closed at $72.05.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.