Capital Analysts LLC Buys 10,022 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 167,033.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

