Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.68% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

MSD stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

