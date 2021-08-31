Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

