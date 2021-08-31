Capital Analysts LLC Has $659,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8,274.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.