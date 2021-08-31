Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 10,370 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2,138.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 539,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 68,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

