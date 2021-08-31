Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

IWO stock opened at $304.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

