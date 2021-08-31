Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 9,052 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $187,754.78.

Shares of CBNK opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $317.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

