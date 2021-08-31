Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. 2,862,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

