Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Down 25.7% in August

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 787,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

CWST opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 39,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,945.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,883.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

