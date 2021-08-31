Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CSIOY traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.60. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average is $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $141.75 and a one year high of $202.58.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

