Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski Sells 44,488 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $132.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Catalent by 1,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Catalent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

