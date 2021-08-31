Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $130.66. 21,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.