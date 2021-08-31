Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Catalent by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Catalent by 38.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 1,431.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.