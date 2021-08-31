Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.22.

NYSE CTLT opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

