Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$11.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

