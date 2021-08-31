Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.89. 11,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 24,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

