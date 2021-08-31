Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPYYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

