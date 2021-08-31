CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $3,668.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00830044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00103484 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,816 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,432 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

