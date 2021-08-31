Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

