Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.61. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $193.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.88.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

