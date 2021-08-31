Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 25 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $444.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $446.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

