Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 227 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.