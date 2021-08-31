Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 44 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 13.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Anthem by 13.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Anthem by 15.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $370.57 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.87 and a 200-day moving average of $369.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

