Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

