Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

