Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 304 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM stock opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $185.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

