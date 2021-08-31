Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 901 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 944,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,244,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.