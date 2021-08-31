Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.28 Average PT from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$701.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.