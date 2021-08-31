Chewy (CHWY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

