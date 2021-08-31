China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CGHLY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. China Gas has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

Get China Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.7715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.