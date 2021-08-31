China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.2652 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. China Resources Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.