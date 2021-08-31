Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $70,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,916.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,736.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,535.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

