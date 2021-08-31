Chonk Trading Down 4.1% This Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $15,250.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be bought for $54.85 or 0.00117709 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chonk has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00843711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.