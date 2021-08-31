Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRRF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CHRRF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

