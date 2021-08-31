Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,781 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $27,111,491.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77.

Snowflake stock opened at $297.85 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion and a PE ratio of -78.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $1,013,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 52.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

