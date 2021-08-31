Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135,584 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

