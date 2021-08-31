Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 16,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

