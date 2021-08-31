Clarius Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.21. 211,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

