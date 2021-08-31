Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,986 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,927,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,415,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.89. 3,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,261. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

