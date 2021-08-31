Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.51. 354,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

