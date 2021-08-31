Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 377,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

