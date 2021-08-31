Clarius Group LLC Sells 472 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.00. 195,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

