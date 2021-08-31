Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,035 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,083,000 after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.