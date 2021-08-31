Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,890,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

NYSE SRE opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

