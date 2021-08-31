Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

