Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

